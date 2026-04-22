Duchess Sophie honest comment to King Charles after emotional speech

King Charles’s close bond with his sister-in-law, often described as the monarch’s ‘secret weapon’, was put on display during an emotional interaction at the British Museum on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had joined the King and his wife Queen Camilla to view the design recommendations for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial, to mark the 100th birthday for the late monarch.

It had come just after the King made a heartfelt tribute to his late ‘darling mama’ in a pre-recorded message, in which he seemed visibly emotional.

In the hours after the speech was released, the King met his family and received a supportive message from Duchess Sophie.

Sophie very earnestly told the monarch that his speech was “beautiful” while expressing her emotions though gestures, suggesting that it was an overwhelming experience for her too.

This has been an crucial appearance from Sophie after she had been missing from the Easter service, where all the royals had gathered in a show of unity.

The Edinburghs have always remained a constant and loyal support to the King, especially during the tough time that the monarchy has been, especially concerning the negative PR and uproar caused by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Charles also seemed to have appreciated Sophie’s kind words and his younger brother Prince Edward’s support during a rather emotionally difficult time.