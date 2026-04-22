Tori Spelling pays emotional tribute to late ex Patrick Muldoon

Tori Spelling shared a heartfelt remembrance of her former boyfriend, actor Patrick Muldoon, who died suddenly on April 19 at the age of 57.

Spelling dated Muldoon in the 1990s while starring on Beverly Hills, 90210 and he was appearing on Melrose Place.

She took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute late Tuesday.

“This post took me a couple days. I wasn’t ready to write because then it felt real. And, this shouldn’t be real,” she wrote.

Reflecting on their relationship, Spelling recalled their playful bond and shared memories of singing Grease together at her 22nd birthday party.

“We shared a love of Broncos, guitars, goofing off, playing tag, and Grease! Loved to belt out Grease. I was Sandy to his Danny!” she said.

She praised Muldoon’s warmth and humour.

Spelling revealed they affectionately called each other “f--- face.”

“He was special and one of a kind. The kindest most caring human w/ raddest weird sense of humor. We got each other! Laughed a lot! I laughed w/him and at him and he loved it… We called each other F---face ????. That was us!”

Spelling also highlighted his support during her divorce, remembering how he would check in and send her “the worst jokes” to make her laugh.

“He always showed up. And, was a true hype man 4 those he cared about. He was a huge part of my formative 20’s. We went on to be good friends! Still laughing & always caring,” she wrote.

Muldoon’s passing has prompted tributes from many including Denise Richards, who described him as her “best friend & my family.”

Richards’ daughter Lola Sheen also wrote, “When I think of my childhood I think of you Pat. And it’s gonna be so weird to go on without you in our lives.”

Muldoon will be remembered for roles on Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and Saved by the Bell.