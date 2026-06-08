Hudson Williams ‘deeply regrets’ teen behaviour amid controversy

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is deeply regretful for taking part in one high school campout tradition as a teenager.

The actor, who plays one of the two leads Shane Hollander in the hockey romance series, is facing intense online backlash after a controversial photo from his high school days resurfaced on social media.

The image displays the breakout star of the popular Crave project with a swastika and an upside-down cross drawn on his forehead in black marker.

Amid the frenzy, sources close to the 25-year-old told TMZ that the photo was captured when he took part in an annual “campout” tradition that often involved teens underage drinking and drawing on each other’s shirts and bodies for laughs.

Reportedly, he “had no idea” what was drawn on his face at that time and acknowledged it’s “completely inexcusable.”

Sources added that he “deeply regrets” and “understands the hurt and disappointment” it’s caused.

“The markings do not and have never reflected William's beliefs, values, or character,” one of his friends clarified.

These explanations appeared to suggest that he may have broken from his typically laid-back demeanor this time around.

Notably, William struck a different tone from comments he made during a January appearance on Andy Cohen Live, when he brushed off concerns about public scrutiny.

“You can look at whatever I said, I don’t care … I’m pretty chill about it,” he said. “On a scale of freaking me out it’s like a 2 out of 10.”