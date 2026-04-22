Forget Space Force; 'NASA Force' is here—but it's not what you think: here's why

You probably heard of Space Force, but forget it for a moment because NASA has now unveiled ‘NASA Force.’

If you’re wondering it is something for the space war, no, you’re mistaken then.

NASA is getting ready to take the industry experts on board under its newly launched 'NASA Force' initiative.

NASA, in collaboration with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), revealed the NASA Force website on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The agency outlined its objective in a statement stating its aim to “recruit and place high-impact technical talent into mission-critical roles.”

NASA even opened the recruitment process by offering initial job listings for aerospace engineers for a two-year contract, with many more coming their way.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman hinted at launching the initiative last month, emphasizing the agency needs to rebuild its strengths.

The initiative is aimed at revamping agency’s core capabilities that are in line with the Trump administration’s national space policy.

The agency is expecting a massive response to its recruitment drive amid the successful launch of Artemis II.

‘NASA Force’ project was rolled out shortly after the release of Trump’s 2027 budget request, which sought to slash NASA’s total budget by 23%, along with science funding by 47%.

Now with the launch of NASA Force in place, the agency is eyeing accessing the expertise it requires.

As per OPM Director Scott Kupor, “NASA Force is about making sure the agency has access to the next generation of innovation and strong partnerships with private sector talent to drive its very ambitious agenda.