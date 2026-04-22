'Benidorm' actor Elsie Kelly dies aged 89; cause of death revealed

Actor Elsie Kelly, famed for her starring role as viewer favorite Noreen in ITV’s comedy Benidorm, breathed her last at age 89 on April 21, 2026.

Kelly’s passing was confirmed by her rep Michelle Skyes on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Skyes said, “She passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on 21st April, 2026, at the age of 89.”

“With a career spanning decades across television, theatre, and film, she most recently became a household name through her work on Benidorm…

Soon after the news of Kelly’s passing, tributes have been pouring in as Benidorm director Derren Litten penned a heartfelt tribute.

“So sad to pass on the news of the passing of Elsie Kellu, aka Noreen, in Benidorm,” he wrote.

“One of the best loved characters in the show and certainly one of the most beloved cast members. Elsi’s acting abilities and comic genius were so natural they were almost taken for granted," Litten added.

Kelly’s other credits include starring as the gossipy cleaner, Mrs. Tardebigge, in Crossroads.

She also features in the 1996 film Intimate Relations after taking a break from television.

However, she did shortly make a comeback to the small screen, playing in series such as Skins, as well as starring as Joan the cook in the 1996 adaptation of The Famous Five.