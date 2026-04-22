Princess Kate, William face harsh truth about Prince George's transition

Prince William and Princess Kate could possibly be dreading the coming few weeks as it would make one thing absolutely inevitable about their eldest son, Prince George.

The firstborn of the Prince and Princess of Wales will be turning 13 in July, which would be followed by the fact he will be leaving for boarding school. Kensington Palace has kept the chosen school for George under wraps as it will be disclosed until the “very last reason” amid security reasons.

According to royal experts, this might be an exceptionally challenging time for William and Kate.

“When he begins his secondary education in September, this new phase may well give William and Kate the first inkling of what an empty nest might feel like in years to come,” author Robert Jobson explained to Hello!.

This is major chance for George to “spread his wings” and take part in things which he couldn’t do while still living with his parents. And William and Kate both know what it is like.

“They both boarded, so they know how it works,” he continued. “William used to go to visit the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor while he was at Eton College, but that has to be organised. You can’t just pop home when you want to.

“They are such a tight family unit; George will be missed. It will be like having an empty seat at the table.”