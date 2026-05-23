Prince Harry, Meghan decide to support royal family as reunion looms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been enjoying life with their children in the US since stepping back from the royal duties in 2020, have made a big decision to support their loved ones amid a daunting crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have put their feud aside to strengthen the royal family as speculation about a reunion with the monarch swirls ahead of Harry's upcoming visit to the UK.

The Sussexes are reportedly heading for a fresh start after things went wrong really quickly.

In the first attempt to win over the senior royals' hearts, the couple have decided to stop attacking them in any way, appearing to be on the path toward a reconciliation.

In the past, the parents of Prince Archie and Princess lilibet have launched several criticisms against the family, whether intentionally or not. Now, those attacks seem to have ceased.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, wheingh in on the couple's recent trip to Australia, suggests that things could be moving in a new direction, with the visit seen as a potential strategic "rebrand" aimed at mending fences with King Cahrles and the future monrach, Prince William.

Teh expert told The Mirror : "They've stopped their attacks on the royals and in many ways are now behaving like members of the family, as we saw during their visit to Australia.

"They're acting in ways they would have if they'd never left the Royal Family in the first place. There isn't the anger and bitterness any more".

This week, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, with the expert noting it marked the end to Harry's single life. Charles walking Meghan down the aisle was an incredible gesture and, at the time, it seemed to cement her arrival into the family.

The expert tried to explain wher the things went wrong, adding: "Having somebody mixed race marrying into the royal family was a case of 'about time, too' to many people, and for the younger prince, who'd had a rough time, the public wished Harry well and saw the wedding as an end to his single life. It's incredible that it went so wrong so quickly."

Harry has previously acknowledged that he would welcome reconciliation with his family on numerous occasions. He met with his father last year, though he is not believed to have seen or spoken to his brother in several years.

Harry's upcoming trip to UK may help mend fences between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The Duke is due to travel to his birth country in July for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games - a journey that could potentially see him bring his entire family. According to the expert, there is "every chance" that Meghan and their two children could accompany him.