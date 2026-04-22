King Charles team unveils mission to secure grandchildren's inheritance

King Charles, who is a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, has made a decisive move to secure their future as scrutiny over the royals tighten.

Inherited through generations of the royals, the monarch privately owns Sandringham Estate and funds its upkeep from his own expenses rather than the taxpayer’s money.

This is one of the reasons why Charles had moved his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor out of the Windsor property and moved him at Sandringham to calm down the public grievances over funding an alleged sex abuser and friend of paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

Given how turbulent things have been for the royals, the monarch and his team reaffirmed the core of their mission, which concerns Charles’s grandchildren.

The estate shared a message for the public to mark a special occasion, reaffirming the monarch’s thoughts for his future generations.

“Today, we celebrate Earth Day, reflecting on the conservation and stewardship at the core of our mission to preserve and protect both the land and The House & Gardens for generations to come.”

Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, have often spent time with the family at the property. There are special instalments for the children to entertain themselves in the outdoors.

And while Prince Harry and Meghan’s two children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, have not visited Sandringham, the estate is not off-limits to them. In fact, in case of a possible truce between Harry and his father, the two children could hopefully witness their grandfather’s expansive inheritance.