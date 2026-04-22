Labrinth finally breaks silence on 'Euphoria' controversy

Labrinth addresses leaving 'Euphoria' ahead of Season 3 and the reasons behind it

Labrinth broke away from Euphoria ahead of Season 3 after his music had become a trademark of the show, and he finally revealed what reasons caused him to take the big measure and call the showrunners out on Instagram.

The 37-year-old British singer, whose real name is Timothy Lee McKenzie, launched a scathing attack against the show recently and announced his departure.

In a new interview he finally revealed what went down for him to make the decision.

“There were things getting sent through the grapevine that made me look like the crazy Black guy that just decided to go AWOL… like I just went f--king crazy on everybody and decided I’m on some publicity stunt,” Labrinth told GQ.

The Still Don’t Know My Name hitmaker continued, “My thought process was like, I need to make it clear that I’m out. This has got nothing to do with me getting pushed out or thrown out. I’m going.”

Labrinth noted that his social media “crashout” was not his usual way of dealing things, but he had been feeling estranged from the show since it got to the success it has now.

“There was no expectation, in the first season. It was created through raw energy and Sam’s vision,” he said, however, things went downhill from there.

He told the outlet, “In the first season, nobody had an agent, nobody had a manager. And then [by the] second season, there was more Winnebagos. More red Skittles separated from the rest of the bunch. Everybody’s slowly turning into their own Louis Vuitton Bag… you have more popularity, more people are saying your name, so you can now treat everyone like s--t.”

The Formula singer added that the “family” environment on set deteriorated and he began to feel like tensions were growing behind the scenes without any attempts at communication.

“I’ve made attempts to communicate on that level. And when I feel like people are acting funny, I’m just like, No, I can’t do it. I just don’t wish to speak in that language,” he said. That was the moment Labrinth knew that he was out of the show.

For Euphoria’s third season, Hans Zimmer has taken on the role of composing the music for the show.