Graham Platner's plan to impeach Trump, SC judges: How he plans to do it, why

Democratic Party’s Senate hopeful from Maine, Graham Platner, has floated the idea to impeach sitting Supreme Court judges and the President of the United States (U.S.) Donald Trump.

In an interview with NBC News, Platner has urged the Democratic Party to take a more aggressive approach against Trump and outlined his plan to remove the two conservative judges from the Supreme Court, impeach Trump, shut down the White House and use subpoena against every high-profile person currently working for the government.

Platner described himself as a carrier of the legacy of Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, who has endorsed him in the Democratic primary.

The 41-year-old veteran wants to remove Judge Samuel Alito and Judge Clarence Thomas from the Supreme Court through what he thinks are reasonable grounds for the removal of judges.

Judge Samuel Alito:

He pointed to Samuel Alito’s role in authoring the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade and drew widespread criticism, as well as ongoing ethical scrutiny surrounding his conduct.

Judge Clarence Thomas:

Platner cited alleged conflicts of interest linked to his relationship with donor Harlan Crow and his failure to recuse himself from related cases. He also pointed to criticism over Thomas’s public remarks on politics, which some argue undermine judicial neutrality.

The U.S. Supreme Court judges can be impeached according to the procedure outlined in Article II of the constitution, which reads: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The multi-step impeachment process includes:

Grounds for impeachment: A justice can be charged with “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

House action: The U.S. House of Representatives must pass articles of impeachment with a simple majority.

Senate trial: The case is then taken up by the U.S. Senate, where senators hold a trial.

Final decision: A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to convict and remove the justice from office.

It is pertinent to note that no U.S. Supreme Court judge has ever been impeached successfully, although many have faced impeachment attempts throughout American history.