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King Charles declines Prince Harry offer to support William's mission

Prince William forced King Charles to make crucial decision ahead of key event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 26, 2026

King Charles declines Prince Harry offer to support William&apos;s mission
King Charles declines Prince Harry's offer to support William's mission

King Charles won't upset his eldest son, Prince William, by accepting Prince Harry's offer, it has been claimed.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is set to return to his homeland, the UK, to take part in the one-year countdown for the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games in July. 

Harry has reportedly expressed a desire that the members of the royal family, especially his father, the King, take part in the event close to the Duke's heart. 

Speaking on the Daily Express, host JJ Anisiobi asked royal expert Mr Bower about Charles' possible decision. 

He asked, "So you don't think there's a chance that King Charles will just pop in for five minutes, say hello, smile for the cameras, shake his son's hand, and then jump back in the Rolls-Royce?"

Mr Bower responded, "I don't. Not even. Not least because of what we've discussed, but also because I think William will forbid it."

The royal commentator shared that the future King William has been playing a critical role behind Palace walls as he wants to have a smooth transition from his father's reign to his without any controversies. 

"He wants to change the monarchy. Understandably. He wants to modernise it. He needs to appeal to young people and all the other things," Mr Bower shared. 

William will not let any royal take part in events "benefitting" Harry and Meghan.

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