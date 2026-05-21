Beatrice, Eugenie's royal return confirmed with big celebration: report

King Charles and senior royals do not want to widen split within the family as they have decided to strengthen their bonding to cope with the crisis.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly been given greenlight to make royal return amid big celebration within the family.

However, Andrew and Sara Ferguson's way to the Palace still remains blocked.

The royal sisters have been invited to their cousin Peter Phillips' nuptials to Harriet Sperling next month, despite Andrew and Fergie, being banned from the event.

On the other hand, Mehan and Harry have also failed to make the guest list, an insider has confirmed.

The invite is a very public show of support for the York sisters, who have kept out of the spotlight in recent months following the fallout surrounding their parents, according to the source.

'The monarch wnated both to remain part of the family,' they confirmed.

The York family and the Sussexes are out of the royal events amid their controversies and scandals.

Epstein files reignited scrutiny surrounding the disgraced former Duke of York, who was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the wedding, alongside senior royals including the groom's mother, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

"The Royal Family needs good news and nothing unites like a big church wedding. Beatrice is going, and Eugenie is in the second trimester of her pregnancy but hopes to attend," a source told The Sun.

"The King always wanted both to remain part of the family," the insider added.

The atmosphere surrounding Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, had improved in recent weeks following news of the latter’s third pregnancy.

This is being discussed as an unofficial return to the royal fold, and Peter's low-key family wedding is the perfect setting.