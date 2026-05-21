Prince William 'shoots his shot' with victory video, wins praise like Kate

Prince William becomes cameraman for Aston Villa’s historic Europa league night in Istanbul.

He captured his own video of the electric atmosphere as a lifelong fan celebrating one of the club’s greatest nights in modern history.

While the Princess of Wales is often praised for her photography skills, it was the Prince of Wales who took centre stage behind the lens this time, filming the stadium and the celebrations as Villa secured a landmark victory over German side Freiburg.

The Prince later shared the clip on Instagram, alongside a message reflecting on the occasion: “What a night. Thank you to Turkey for hosting a great final.

Incredible atmosphere and great sportsmanship from Freiburg. Enjoy the parade, Birmingham.”

He signed off simply, “W,” in a post that quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans.

The video captured the scale of the moment inside the stadium, where Villa fans celebrated a long-awaited European success that marked the club’s first major continental trophy since 1982.

This win capped a remarkable season, with manager Unai Emery cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s most successful coaches in cup competitions.

Sources close to the celebrations described an emotional night for the Prince, who was seen visibly moved in the stands as Villa secured victory.

Following the final whistle, he joined players and staff on the pitch.