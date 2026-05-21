Princess suffers new health crisis: 'uncontrollable' infection

Health is real wealth and grace that everyone wants more than anything else. It reminds us that even royals face the same struggles as the rest of us to saty fit and sound.

In the latest shocking update, Thai Princess, who was once seen as the future queen, has sufferred a new health crisis after three years in coma.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, who has remained in a coma since 2022, is battling an 'uncontrollable' infection, according to the Palace.

The 47-year-old, who's the eldest daughter of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 73, was long considered a likely successor to the throne before her collapse in 2022.

The Princess, commonly known as Bha, has never married or had children and is the King’s only child with his first wife, Soamsawali Kitiyakara.

In a statement released Thursday, May 21, the Bureau of the Royal Household said the princess is suffering from an abdominal infection and inflammation in her large intestine.

The palace added that Princess Bha is experiencing “unstable vital signs, low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood coagulation.”

Princess Bha has remained hospitalized and in a coma since December 2022, after collapsing from a heart condition while training dogs at the Military Dog Training Ground in Pak Chong District.

“She continues to rely on medical equipment to support the function of her lungs and kidneys,” the palace said, adding that her condition has “continued to deteriorate” and that the now “uncontrollable” infection has “affected other organs.”

The Thai royal family has issued several updates on the princess’s condition in the years since her hospitalisation.