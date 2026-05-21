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Prince William caught in post-game party mood

Prince William goes off the rails with Aston Villa after Europa league triumph
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 21, 2026

Prince William caught in post-game party mood
Prince William caught in post-game party mood

Prince William and lifelong Aston Villa supporter, was part of the celebrations after Villa’s stunning Europa League victory on Wednesday night witnessing the club’s first major silverware in nearly three decades. 

The win, against German side Freiburg in Istanbul, marked Villa’s first continental success since lifting the European Cup in 1982, sending fans into jubilant celebration.

The future king was visibly emotional during the match, shedding tears of happiness as goals from Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendia, and Morgan Rogers sealed a commanding 3-0 victory. 

Following the final whistle, William was welcomed into the inner sanctum of the dressing room, sharing beers with the victorious squad and joining manager Unai Emery, players, and staff in the post-match revelry.

Swedish influencer Maja Nilsson Lindelöf, married to Villa centre-back Victor Lindelöf, captured the moment on camera and captioned it “Spåra ur direkt,” meaning “go off the rails right away,” capturing the energy of the celebrations.

Villa players were quick to praise the Prince’s down-to-earth presence. 

Full-back Matty Cash said, “He deserves moments like these and hopefully he can let his hair down,” while midfielder John McGinn told TNT Sports, “He’s a classy guy, he was in the dressing room before the game. 

He’s a massive Villa fan so was never going to miss it; it’s great to have his support - he’s just a normal guy.”

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