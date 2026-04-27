Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga: Date, venue, full details

British boxer Anthony Joshua is all set to return to the ring after the horrific accident in December, which left him injured and killed two of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele.

Joshua competed last year against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and won by a knockout in the sixth round. He, at that time, challenged Tyson Fury, who later accepted the challenge.

It has now been reported that a fight is signed but Joshua wants a warm up fight against another boxer, most likely Kristian Prenga, before going for a bout against the former two-time heavyweight champion.

The 36-year-old former unified world champion will fight Kristian Prenga on July 25, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Fury, whose fight against Mukhmudov lasted 12 rounds, is looking for another warm up bout before Joshua fight, expected in October, November or December.

His manager said, “Since Tyson has been out of the ring for the last two years and just re-entered. It would be nice for Tyson to have one more fight before the AJ fight.”

Joshua said, “I am delighted to have agreed a multi-fight deal starting with July 25 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” adding, “I took some time to consolidate and rebuild before stepping back into the ring.”

Apparently referencing the scheduled bout against Fury, Joshua said, “The landlord will collect his rent. This is certain.”

Who is Kristian Prenga? Anthony Joshua’s next opponent

Prenga is an Albanian heavyweight professional boxer, who is standing between the long-awaited “Battle of Britain” between AJ and Fury.

Talking about his planned bout, Prenga said, “Anthony Joshua is a great ﬁghter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent.”

He appeared determined to spoil AJ’s plans, saying, “I know they are overlooking me and that’s good,” adding that this is the kind of fight that changes everything for me.

Prenga has an impressive 20-1 record with all of his wins coming from knockouts. His only loss came against Italian journeyman Giovanni Auriemma in 2017.