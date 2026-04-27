Germany’s Friedrich Merz says Iran is ‘humiliating’ US in ongoing war

In a surprising statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared the Islamic Republic of Iran as “clearly stronger” in its war against the United States (U.S.) and Israel.

Speaking at a student gathering on Monday, April 27, 2026, Merz said the U.S. was being humiliated in its ongoing war, while expressing fears that the world superpower might land itself in another quagmire like Iraq or Afghanistan.

He said, “The problem with such conflicts is that you don’t just have to get in, you have to get out as well. We experienced that very painfully for 20 years in Afghanistan and in Iraq as well.”

Merz also commented on Iran’s negotiating approach saying they were doing it very skillfully, adding, “They appeared clearly stronger than one thought.”

He called for an immediate end to war, saying, “This conflict with Iran has a direct impact on our economic output.”

According to Al Jazeera, Berlin also expressed readiness to deploy its minesweeping boats in the Strait of Hormuz to clear the key oil trade route from mines if the U.S. and Iran agree on cessation of hostilities.

The scathing statement by a European and NATO member state’s leader comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump declared the alliance to be a paper tiger.

Earlier, a leaked Pentagon email suggested that the U.S. was considering strict action against Spain, possibly suspending its membership from the alliance for outright opposition to the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.