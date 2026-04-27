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US braces for ‘particularly dangerous' tornado outbreak

Level 4 risk issued intensifies across Mississippi Valley, Missouri, Illinois

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 27, 2026

US braces for ‘particularly dangerous&apos; tornado outbreak
US braces for ‘particularly dangerous’ tornado outbreak 

The central US is on high alert as a dangerous severe weather outbreak intensifies across the mid-Mississippi Valley and Midwest.

Forecasters warned that multiple strong to intense tornadoes, along with damaging winds and very large hail, were about to hit the region.

Level 4 warning has been issued for Missouri and Illinois by the Storm Prediction Center. The highest risk region is the St. Louis metropolitan area.

It should be noted that meteorologists have stated that tornadoes may develop and be classified as category EF3 or even above, in addition to severe winds and hailstones the size of a baseball.

In this respect, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Memphis, Little Rock, Kansas City, Nashville, and Des Moines should pay utmost attention. The risk is predicted to continue into the evening.

The latest wave of catastrophic weather is followed by several days of violent storms that have already claimed at least two lives in Texas.

The severe threat is predicted to move eastwards on Tuesday, April 28, spanning an area from the northeastern parts of Texas to Kentucky, after which it will slowly die down on Wednesday as the front moves out over the water. Also, several flood warnings have been issued in various counties of Wisconsin. 

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