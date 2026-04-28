Fortnite announces refund policy for purchased D4vd items after singer charged with murder

After Romantic Homicide singer was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old teen, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, Fortnite developer Epic Games announced a refund policy.

Epic Games responded to a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) that inquired about D4vd game cosmetics.

Fortnite’s player support account replied: “We hear the concern. We have a bunch of changes we’re rolling out over time.”

Announcing the refund, the company added, “The first one will be available on Tuesday, April 28, when anyone who purchased one of these items will be able to get an immediate self-service refund.”

“And, right now, players who request refunds for D4vd cosmetics via player support can be refunded,” confirmed Epic Games.

It’s for the first time that such an announcement came from Fortnite announcing refunds for a celebrity’s products in the game.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in the Tesla trunk owned by the singer last September.

There are four items in Fortnite related to the singer, including the song Locked & Loaded, which is the official anthem for the 2025 Fortnite Global Championship.

The song was dropped on September 3, 2025, just five days before Celeste’s remains were discovered in D4vd’s car in Hollywood Hills.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman, D4vd, on Monday, April 27, was charged with first-degree murder.

These charges include lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and mutilating a body in the killing of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, according to District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

He pleaded not guilty and is currently held under bail.