 
Geo News

Trump forced to acknowledge King Charles major win in US: ‘Not easy'

King Charles powerful speech ‘politely’ addresses major controversies amid UK-US tensions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

Trump forced to acknowledge King Charles major win in US: ‘Not easy&apos;

US President Donald Trump was forced to acknowledge a major feat for King Charles after a powerful speech by the monarch.

The King, who addressed the Congress with a 20-minute long address, used clever gags to respond to many statements that Trump has made in the past.

The president told reporters he was “very jealous” that Charles made a “great speech”. He also pointed out that the King was able to accomplish something that he could never go.

“I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress,” Trump said. “He got the Democrats to stand, I’ve never been able to do that, I couldn’t believe it.”

A rapturous applause followed after he made the statement. The quip appeared to reference the time when Democrats had refused to stand during Trump’s State of the Union address.

“They liked him more than they’ve ever liked any Republican, or Democrat, actually,” he continued. “Not an easy thing to do, it’s a tough place.”

During his address on Tuesday, Charles highlighted the importance of the US-UK relations and the historic alliance.

“The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal, and remarkable partnership,” he had said. From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”

He expressed his hopes that the alliance will “continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world.”

King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos
King Charles, Trump at White House: Historic moments in photos
Queen Camilla, Charles, and Trump share historic tokens of friendship
Queen Camilla, Charles, and Trump share historic tokens of friendship
King Charles wins Trump pledge: 'British closest to America'
King Charles wins Trump pledge: 'British closest to America'
State visit day two begins with Trump calling King Charles his mother's 'crush'
State visit day two begins with Trump calling King Charles his mother's 'crush'
Prince Edward returns to Moray as King's Award marks 70-year celebration
Prince Edward returns to Moray as King's Award marks 70-year celebration
King Charles takes wise step after Prince Harry's video message
King Charles takes wise step after Prince Harry's video message
Princess Anne brings star power to London's cultural stage in emerald green video
Princess Anne brings star power to London's cultural stage in emerald green
Prince William in uniform catching hearts again at RAF Valley Return
Prince William in uniform catching hearts again at RAF Valley Return