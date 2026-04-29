Trump forced to acknowledge King Charles major win in US: ‘Not easy'

US President Donald Trump was forced to acknowledge a major feat for King Charles after a powerful speech by the monarch.

The King, who addressed the Congress with a 20-minute long address, used clever gags to respond to many statements that Trump has made in the past.

The president told reporters he was “very jealous” that Charles made a “great speech”. He also pointed out that the King was able to accomplish something that he could never go.

“I want to congratulate Charles on having made a fantastic speech today at Congress,” Trump said. “He got the Democrats to stand, I’ve never been able to do that, I couldn’t believe it.”

A rapturous applause followed after he made the statement. The quip appeared to reference the time when Democrats had refused to stand during Trump’s State of the Union address.

“They liked him more than they’ve ever liked any Republican, or Democrat, actually,” he continued. “Not an easy thing to do, it’s a tough place.”

During his address on Tuesday, Charles highlighted the importance of the US-UK relations and the historic alliance.

“The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal, and remarkable partnership,” he had said. From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history.”

He expressed his hopes that the alliance will “continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world.”