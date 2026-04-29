King Charles, Queen Camilla attend glitzy State Dinner at White House

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House for a glamorous State Dinner on Tuesday evening at the White House hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Buckingham Palace shared a portrait from the dinner as the royals made an appearance at the venue.

Charles was dressed white ties for the evening event with his badges put on display. Meanwhile, Camilla opted for a hot pink Fiona Clare evening gown paired with an amethyst and diamond necklace.

The historic jewellery piece was originally gifted by a former Duchess of Kent to Queen Victoria before being passed down to Queen Mary.

Meanwhile, Melania wore blush pink for the event, sporting a strapless gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture with off-white Dior suede gloves. Trump was dressed in a suit as well.

The two couples posed outside the White House before heading indoors, where they joined high-profile guests.

The State Dinner marks the conclusion of the official engagements in Washington, which had been designed to uphold the historic UK-US ties through symbolism, history and carefully staged royal presentation.

The menu for the dinner included a three-course meal was also prepared to honour the heritage and enduring friendship between the two nations. The evening’s entertainment will feature performances by the U.S. military musicians from the Marines, Army and Air Force.