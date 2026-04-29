Buckingham Palaces rushes to respond as Trump repeats controversial claims

King Charles had made a powerful speech that had gained a rapturous applause from the attendees during the Congress address on Tuesday.

While the monarch made a ‘polite’ dig at all the claims that Trump had made in the months leading up to the State Visit, he was mindful of the royal protocol to remain diplomatic and closely guard personal views political matters.

Charles had particularly strayed clear of the Iran conflict and did not make a comment on the matter, However, Trump reiterated his controversial comments at the state dinner with reference to conflict in the Middle East.

He had declared that the US had “militarily defeated” Iran. He added, “We are never going to let that opponent ever - Charles agrees with me, even more than I do – we’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.”

Buckingham Palace immediately issued a response on the matter.

“The King is naturally mindful of his Government’s long-standing and well-known position on the prevention of nuclear proliferation,” a spokesperson told the BBC.

This is not the first time Trump has spoken on behalf the King when he criticised the lack of support from UK Prime Minsiter Keir Starmer over the Middle East conflict. At the time, Trump had said that the “King would agree with me”.

After Charles was dragged in the matter, the Palace had issued a clarification noting that the monarch does not make political statements.