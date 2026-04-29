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Queen Camilla drops key detail at US State Dinner in surprise move

King Charles’s wife deviates from Elizabeth II’s royal protocol for State Visit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 29, 2026

Queen Camilla drops key detail at US State Dinner in surprise move
Queen Camilla drops key detail at US State Dinner in surprise move

Queen Camilla stepped out in a hot pink Fiona Clare gown on Tuesday evening, accompanying the King, at the White House for the State Dinner.

There is plenty of research and thought put into the ensembles for these major diplomatic events, also upholding royal protocols in the public eye. Hence, it was quite unusual to see Camilla without a tiara, despite having worn it for State Banquets before.

Moreover, the late Elizabeth II had always worn her tiara when she was hosted at the White House for a State Dinner.

Even though Buckingham Palace has not officially released an explanation for omission of a key detail from the ensemble, it is understood that royal status is at play in the situation.

While Elizabeth II was the head of state, Camilla is Queen Consort by royal status. She is the wife of the monarch hence her position is very different from her late mother-in-law.

Moreover, if Camilla had chosen to wear a tiara, she would have been the only one wearing it for the evening.

The circumstances are different in the State Banquets hosted by the royals, as all senior working royal women wear a tiara for the occasion. It is possible that the decision had been taken in respect to the customs of the host country.

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