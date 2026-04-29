Wales rugby star George North drops major career update that shocks fans

Wales rugby icon George North has shared a major career update that has left fans shocked.

The 34-year-old North drops the bombshell announcement in a video message on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, 2026.

Wales star North announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) North said, “Hi guys, I just want to come on here and let you know at the end of the season I’ll be retiring.”

George then went on to explain his retirement decision: “For me, it’s the right time. I’ve been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons playing with some of the best players, coaches and the staff behind.”

George North started his career with Scarlets and joined Northampton Saints in 2013, where he was instrumental in winning the Premiership.

The wing-turned-center switched to Ospreys in 2018, where he stayed for five years before moving to French side Provence.

Reflecting on his rugby career, North added, “I can’t thank my family, my friends and you guys enough for the support you’ve shown me over the years. Honestly it’s meant the world to me.”

While hinting at life’s next move, he said, “The next chapter? Still working on that one, but I’m excited to see where that journey takes me.

“So again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Diolch.”

North won 121 caps and scored 47 tries for his country, as well as helping Wales win the Six Nations and two Grand Slams.