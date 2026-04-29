 
Geo News

Wales rugby star George North drops major career update that shocks fans

'The next chapter? Still working on that one, but I’m excited to see where that journey takes me,' said George North

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 29, 2026

Wales rugby star George North drops major career update that shocks fans
Wales rugby star George North drops major career update that shocks fans

Wales rugby icon George North has shared a major career update that has left fans shocked.

The 34-year-old North drops the bombshell announcement in a video message on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29, 2026.

Wales star North announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) North said, “Hi guys, I just want to come on here and let you know at the end of the season I’ll be retiring.”

George then went on to explain his retirement decision: “For me, it’s the right time. I’ve been able to live out my childhood dream for many seasons playing with some of the best players, coaches and the staff behind.”

George North started his career with Scarlets and joined Northampton Saints in 2013, where he was instrumental in winning the Premiership.

The wing-turned-center switched to Ospreys in 2018, where he stayed for five years before moving to French side Provence.

Reflecting on his rugby career, North added, “I can’t thank my family, my friends and you guys enough for the support you’ve shown me over the years. Honestly it’s meant the world to me.”

While hinting at life’s next move, he said, “The next chapter? Still working on that one, but I’m excited to see where that journey takes me.

“So again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. Diolch.”

North won 121 caps and scored 47 tries for his country, as well as helping Wales win the Six Nations and two Grand Slams.

'Neverness to Everness' release date, time revealed: Everything to know ahead of global debut buzz
'Neverness to Everness' release date, time revealed: Everything to know ahead of global debut buzz
Tom Hanks finally weighs in on Woody's viral bald spot in 'Toy Story 5'
Tom Hanks finally weighs in on Woody's viral bald spot in 'Toy Story 5'
Former FBI Director James Comey charged with two felonies over Instagram post: What did he share?
Former FBI Director James Comey charged with two felonies over Instagram post: What did he share?
Japan Airlines to deploy humanoid robots for ground handling: Are machines replacing humans?
Japan Airlines to deploy humanoid robots for ground handling: Are machines replacing humans?
Anant Ambani offers to relocate Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' to India
Anant Ambani offers to relocate Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' to India
US visa rule change: State Department add two new questions that can ruin your application
US visa rule change: State Department add two new questions that can ruin your application
Why is Apple Weather App not working? iPhone app suffers widespread outage
Why is Apple Weather App not working? iPhone app suffers widespread outage
Google Gemini set to introduce new ‘proactive assistant' that completes task before you request
Google Gemini set to introduce new ‘proactive assistant' that completes task before you request