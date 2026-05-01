Prince Harry banned from decisions as Meghan’s new rulebook takes control

Prince Harry seems to be powerless as Meghan Markle's astrology obsession turned Sussex Montecito house into a Zodiac jail.

As per new report, Meghan stripped Harry of his true power with her new rulebook, which has become a serious force in how the Duchess of Sussex now lives, works, and makes decisions.

This Sussex house has reportedly been turned into a zoadic jail.

Insiders say the former Suits star now regularly consults star charts, energy readings, and spiritual advisers before making major personal or professional moves.

She increasingly treats astrology as part of her decision-making process, even creating problems for Harry, who's also forced to follow new rule at their Montecito home.

“This is no longer casual for Meghan,” one insider told Rob Shuter.

“She checks timing, signs, and energy before almost anything important. Astrology has become part of how she operates," claimed the journalist, citing the source.

They added, “She will not take a major meeting until she has checked the stars. If the energy feels wrong, she delays it. If the chart looks off, she waits. That’s how seriously she takes it now.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother has also begun linking some of her recent business frustrations, including growing turbulence around Netflix. She believes 'bad energy' has affected why certain projects have stalled.

The insider claimed: “In Meghan’s mind, timing is everything, and lately she feels much of what’s happening around Netflix has been astrologically out of sync.”

It suggests that Meghan is now deeply focused on spiritual alignment, cosmic timing, and protecting her energy as she tries to regain control of her next chapter.

It is to mention here that Prince William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana, famously turned to astrologers, psychics, and spiritual advisers during periods of uncertainty.

The Duchess is said to be following a strikingly similar path.