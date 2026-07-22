Sarah Ferguson's secret meeting at royal house: What happened?

Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson allegedly discussed her future plans in a secret meeting at royal house, according to a new report.

Sarah, former Duchess of York, 66, who withdrew from public life after details of her connections to Jeffrey Epstein came to light, sat down with a TV star.

Alam Carr has previously been reported to have visited the mother-of-two at Royal Lodge prior to her eviction.

The duo reportedly had a secret meeting to discuss an upcoming TV show together, before the alleged links of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother to the late convicted sex offender were exposed earlier this year.

The 50-year-old comedian, who won Celebrity Traitors in 2025, is said to have hit it off with the former Duchess during a private lunch at Andrew's lavish Windsor property.

A source revealed to Closer, "They could make a great partnership for telly, flying around the world together." It was also claimed that the project attracted interest from a production company.

The TV star, who previously had Fergie as a guest on his hit podcast Life’s A Beach back in 2023, has not publicly commented on the allegations or the state of his relationship with her.

After his skyrocketing popularity after Celebrity Traitors, Alan is currently working on new Disney+ show CastleMan, which sees him buy and renovate a Scottish castle as he approaches his 50th birthday.

For now, the details of his meeting with Ferguson remain under wraps, leaving the conversation to speak for itself when the time comes.