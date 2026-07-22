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Prince Harry backs Prince George next step as he turns 13

Harry's comments offer a warm nod of support as his nephew prepares for the next test of his life

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Web Desk
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Published July 22, 2026

Prince Harry backs Prince George next step as he turns 13
Prince Harry backs Prince George next step as he turns 13

Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George, who turned  13 on July 22, has received an encouraging message about his next step from his uncle Prince Harry's latest chat.

The Duke of Sussex's words will help his nephew Prince George get ready for what lies ahead in the coming months.

During an appearance on James Corden's Fox Sports show alongside Rio Ferdinand, Harry surprisingly opened up about the sports he used to play at Eton College, where George is headed next.

Amid months of speculation about George’s next school, the Prince and Princess of Wales confirmed they will send him to the same college attended by his father and uncle.

When asked by James, Harry shared: "It was such a posh school that everything was an option." He revealed he used to play football there.

Harry's comments offer a warm nod of support as his nephew prepares for the next test of his life, amid preparations for his destined role as heir to the British throne.

Indeed, the school’s website states that boys can play a range of sports including hockey, football, rowing, cricket, fencing, swimming, squash, martial arts and water polo.

George, a keen football fan, is often seen accompanying his father Prince William to watch Aston Villa play, a passion he’ll be able to continue at a school that offers everything from football to fencing.

While Harry has not publicly marked George’s milestone birthday, which was celebrated by his parents and grandparents with a new portrait.

The 13-year-old has much to look forward to as he begins this new chapter.

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