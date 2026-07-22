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Prince George says 'Thank you' in exciting video with Prince Louis

Kensington Palace delights fans with birthday boy George's rare glimpses

By
Areeba Khan
|

Published July 22, 2026

Prince George says Thank you in exciting video with Prince Louis
Prince George says 'Thank you' in exciting video with Prince Louis

Prince George's rare fun and relaxed side was on full display in an exciting video released by Kensington Palace.

Today, July 22, the second in line to the throne turned 13, officially entering a new phase of life.

First, his parents, William and Catherine, wished their son a very happy birthday with an official birthday portrait in which George looked like a handsome young man.

Then, his grandfather, King Charles, extended warm wishes to him on his milestone birthday.

Now, the Waleses dropped a video, showcasing George having fun with his little brother Louis with a 'thank you' note.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today!" William and Kate's team said.

In the newly shared video, the firstborn of Wales' household is seen playing with a furry companion, climbing a mountain with his brother, and engaging in various other activities.

This post proved that George, who often appears in a serious and shy mood during public outings, is still a little boy at heart despite the significant role he has been preparing for. 

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