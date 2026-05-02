King Charles holds secret meeting on Epstein-Andrew scandal

Epstein scandal lingered in background of King Charles’ four-day historic visit to the US as it attracted massive media attention.

There were speculations that the Trump and the British monarch would hold a private meeting on Epstein-Andrew scandal amid growing pressure from victims'families.

The two leaders spent good time together while talking on matters of mutual interest. However, they did not confirm whether they discussed bombshell revelations from Epstine files and their consequences.

Insiders claimed Charles and Trump could not avoid the topic and its sensitivity amid protests and calls for transparency in the case.

"The Epstein files may not have been on the official Trump-Charles agenda, but the two leaders had an opportunity to discuss the issue," claimed insider.

Epstein survivors have alleged they are less focused on the king’s visit — and what he may or may not say publicly about the convicted sex offender.

They said their efforts are more geared toward accountability in the US, including the full release of the Epstein files and investigations into those who helped Epstein run his sex-trafficking ring.

On April 28, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla during to the South Lawn of the White House.

A group of individuals who had been denied an in-person meeting with the King reportedly took their chance to be heard a couple of miles down Pennsylvania Avenue.

The group on Capitol Hill included survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, their family members and advocates, who also gathered over the weekend for a memorial for Virginia Giuffre.

The late Epstein victim had accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the king’s brother, of sexual assault and died by suicide one year ago.

The former prince, 66, has denied all accusations against him and insisted he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which the late Epstein is accused.

“Today, survivors are here, sitting with members of Congress, still fighting to be heard, still pushing for real accountability, while many of the powerful figures connected to these systems remain just out of reach, unable to acknowledge survivors face to face,” Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother, said Tuesday.

“You would expect this to be a moment for the king to give a message to the world that he stands with survivors. We still can’t get that from our own president of the US, who continues to say ‘hoax,’ ‘victims or whatever.’”

Roberts’ brief remarks calling out not just the monarchy but also President Donald Trump (who has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein), was a stark reminder of how much the scandal continues to rock the highest echelons of society, government and celebrity in both countries.

And some Epstein survivors and US lawmakers want the convicted sex offender to be part of the story of the royal visit, even as the king and queen have a different agenda planned.

Virginia Giuffre's family members and others hug during a vigil commemorating the one-year anniversary of her death on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on April 25.

Lauren Hersh, co-founder of World Without Exploitation, an advocacy organization that works on human trafficking and sexual exploitation and has been closely aligned with many Epstein survivors, told CNN: “King Charles’ visit to the US is an opportunity to do right by the survivors who so bravely confronted one of the world’s most powerful institutions and have requested to meet with him.”

“At the same time, as we honor Virginia and all other survivors of Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse, the US can learn lessons from the UK’s example of holding accountable everyone who participated and perpetuated their criminal network,” Hersh said.