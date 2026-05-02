Princess Beatrice leaves royal residence amid Edoardo marriage speculation

Princess Beatrice had been keeping a low profile in the past few months not only because of the ongoing debacle surrounding her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor but also how the crisis has impacted her marriage with Italian husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Speculation over their marriage has been making headlines for week with mixed comments coming from different sources. One report by DailyMail cited Edo clarifying that there are no marital problems between him and his wife.

Afterwards, Edo’s father made a suspicious statement: “I have plenty of opinions, but I am not going to talk about them. It’s not my affair, you should go and talk to my son about it.

King Charles’s niece has kept quiet on the matter especially with her royal positions being at risk. It has been a particularly tough time for Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie in this regard.

Amid all this trouble, Beatrice broke cover as she was seen dragging her suitcases by herself out of the St James’s Palace. She seemed to have called a cab and leave with her husband nowhere in sight.

The candid moment of the princess, which many observers had claimed was from Thursday, also caused some concern for the royal.

One user noted, “That was a bit rude of the driver to not help at least putting her bag in the car. And yes, I know its not part of the job or expected but where did an act of kindness go?”

While others expressed the need for a security detail for the princesses and to maintain their privacy especially during this tough time.

“Poor girl, I feel so, so sad for her and her sister Eugenie . . . I wish everyone would just leave them alone.”

It is unclear what Beatrice and Edoardo’s relationship is at in this moment, but the 37-year-old seemed to have maintained a straight face as she made the solo trip.