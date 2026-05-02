King Charles sends birthday surprise for Princess Charlotte from Bermuda

King Charles sends special birthday for Princess Charlotte from Bermuda

King Charles, who has been undertaking two very important back-to-back overseas visit, did not forget an important date concerning his beloved granddaughter amid his busy schedule.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, turned 11 on Saturday, and there had been a special nod dedicated to her from King Charles’s team.

After Kensington Palace released a delightful photo of the young princess, the royal family shared a delightful greeting for Charlotte.

“Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte!” the message read alongside a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

Charles is a doting grandfather to all the Waleses children, but it seems that he holds a special place for his darling granddaughter.

According to many royal biographers, Charles had always wanted to have a daughter. Hence, he shares a special relationship with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and that also rings true for Charlotte.

The relationship that Charles shares with Charlotte was recently put on display during the Easter Service last month.

As King was heading inside the chapel for the service, he greeted the Waleses warmly but stopped to give a sweet pat on Charlotte’s shoulder.

The young princess was notably beaming from the endearing gesture and felt a sense of pride. It comes as no surprise that that the monarch has a bias for the 11-year-old.

Many experts have pointed out how Charlotte follows in the footsteps of her great-aunt Princess Anne, who is also a stickler or rules and protocols. At a young age, Charlotte has proven herself to be ready for a future with royal duties, something that would make the King very proud of his granddaughter.

It is understood private celebrations will take place at Forest Lodge to mark the special occasion.