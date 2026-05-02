Hot weather persists in Karachi as mercury hits 38.5°C

Students buying sweet crushed ice form a vendor during a hot day in Rawalpindi, on April 27, 2026. — Online

Karachi remained in the grip of hot weather on Saturday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.5°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The weatherman warned that the intensity of heat in the metropolis is likely to increase further from Sunday onwards.

According to the PMD, temperatures in Karachi may rise to 40°C on Sunday and could climb further to 41°C on Monday, while weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry during this period.

Amid forecasts of heatwave conditions, PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaigham cautioned the public about a significant rise in temperatures and urged precautionary measures to protect the elderly, children, valuables and animals from the expected heatwave.

The official said heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Karachi until May 3, with high temperatures and dry weather continuing across the metropolis.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and adopt safety measures, particularly during peak afternoon hours.

Zaigham added that westerly winds are expected to influence the region after this phase, which may bring slight relief in temperatures and temporarily reduce the intensity of the heat.

However, he warned that the overall outlook for May and June remains severe, with intense heatwaves likely across parts of Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan as temperatures are expected to stay above normal levels.