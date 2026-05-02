Taylor Swift reignites 'Reputation (TV)' speculations with latest move

Taylor Swift sent fans into shock with her latest countdown, as it reopened the theories about her re-recordings of her debut self-titled album, and Reputation.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has launched a countdown which ends in less than 15 hours, and Swifties believe it might be for either of the re-recordings' release.

The 14-time-Grammy winner also renewed her trademarks for Reputation (Taylor's Version) and Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) today, while the rumours had already begun to swirl.

While the Opalite hitmaker has also sparked buzz about a Toy Story song, since the clouds on the countdown match the visuals of the movie, Swifties are still hoping for news about the re-recordings.

Many social media users in the comments recalled that Swift told her fans that the Reputation album would not be getting a re-recording since she could not create the same album again, and after buying back her masters, she owns it.

However, others declared that they could not stop "clowning" or hoping to someday get the vault tracks of the 2017 album.

As of now, Swifties are excitedly waiting for the countdown to reveal the surprise behind.