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Inside Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Met Gala 2026 plans after engagement

Will Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz attend Met Gala 2026 together?

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

Inside Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Met Gala 2026 plans after engagement
Will Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz attend Met Gala 2026 together?

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have marked an important milestone of their life recently, as the two confirmed their engagement days after the actress was seen with a diamond on her that finger. 

The 31-year-old musician and the actress, 37, could now kick off another milestone if they made their Met Gala debut together, on Sunday, May 4. 

The Caught Stealing star is co-chairing the event this year, which would make it all the more likely, however, Styles has not attended the show since 2019 when he served as a co-chair himself.

Insiders also tipped that the American Girls hitmaker is not particularly a fan of public events, so it seems like he could be sitting it out.

Kravitz, for her part, is expected to enjoy the event with her close friend and YSL creative chief Anthony Vaccarello at the museum.

As for Styles, he would be busy rehearsing for his upcoming Together, Together tour which will kick off in Amsterdam on May 16.

The One Direction alum would then be committed to his 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

While Styles' professional schedule is tightly packed, he is also busy in his personal life as insiders revealed that the singer and Kravitz are engrossed in wedding planning with their closed ones.

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