King Charles’ message travels to moon as astronaut sends heartfelt thank-you

Jeremy Hansen has delivered a message for King out of this world.

The Canadian astronaut, part of the historic Artemis II mission, revealed he carried a printed message from King Charles III with him on his journey around the Moon before sending a heartfelt video of thanks as the crew made their way back to Earth.

Posting on Instagram, Hansen shared just how much the King’s words meant during the mission.

“I was honoured to carry the words of His Majesty all the way around the Moon and back,” he wrote, describing how the message stayed close throughout the journey.

In the video, filmed with Earth glowing in the background, Hansen explained that he had printed the King’s message while in the crew quarantine facility-ensuring it could travel with him into space.

“I just want to reach out with a message of gratitude,” he said. “I shared your letter with the crew, and it resonated with all of us, deeply.”

“Your thoughts around scientific pursuit, stewardship, and reverence.. that’s a very meaningful way to shape how we move forward with space exploration,” he added.

The Artemis II mission itself marks a major milestone, it’s the first crewed lunar flyby since the Apollo missions era, and a key step toward returning humans to the Moon under NASA’s Artemis programme.

Hansen, representing the Canadian Space Agency, is part of an international crew pushing the boundaries of modern space exploration.