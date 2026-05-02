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Chris Brown mansion incident raises alarm as gunfire reported outside property

Chris Brown mansion in Los Angeles turned into a scene of chaos on Friday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Chris Brown mansion incident raises alarm as gunfire reported outside property
Chris Brown mansion incident raises alarm as gunfire reported outside property

Chris Brown mansion in Los Angeles turned into a scene of chaos on Friday after reports of gunfire outside the property.

Police rushed to the Tarzana home after calls about shots being fired around late afternoon.

A woman told officers that a man fired at her car during an argument near the estate.

According to reports, officers arrived in no time and talked to both people involved.

The man gave his version of events and said the argument started when the woman refused to leave the area.

He also claimed that things got worse when she drove over his foot and said he then fired shots at her vehicle.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and now faces serious charges including assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Police, however, made it clear that the shooting happened on the street outside the mansion, not inside the house or on the property grounds.

It is still not confirmed if Chris Brown was inside the home at the time or connected to the people involved.

The incident reported at a time when the singer is already dealing with ongoing legal issues in a separate case that is set to go to trial in the coming months.

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