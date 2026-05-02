King Charles bids farewell to Bermuda after whirlwind royal marathon

King Charles waved goodbye to Bermuda in true royal style after squeezing in a remarkable 12 engagements in less than 24 hours on the sun-soaked island.

From cutting ribbons to chatting with crowds, the King’s final day was a packed blend of tradition, technology, and a touch of intergalactic ambition.

One of the standout moments came as he officially launched the new Great Bay Coast Guard Station, stepping inside to explore the operations hub where teams monitor the coastline and track vessels in real time.

The King was introduced to cutting-edge equipment including the Deep Trekker underwater robot used to explore areas too risky for divers and the Anafi Parrot drone, capable of soaring up to 1,000 feet in search-and-rescue missions.

Partnering with the UK Space Agency, the King learned about an ambitious project to track hazardous space debris part of his wider environmental initiative, Astra Carta.

Known as “Project Nova,” the plan involves a global network of telescopes designed to monitor objects orbiting Earth and protect satellites from potential collisions.

And in a moment that delighted onlookers, the King couldn’t resist a nod to the stars, quipping: “So, as they say, the force is with us.”

Before heading off, Charles also made time for an impromptu walkabout on St David’s Island, greeting well-wishers who had waited hours in the heat.

Their warm welcome “Thank you so much for coming!” was met with smiles and handshakes from a visibly appreciative monarch.