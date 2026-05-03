King Charles salutes 'vital work' of maritime teams fighting smuggling

Buckingham Palace has released a highlight reel of King Charles’ packed final day in Bermuda.

“Marvellous to see the lifesaving work of the Royal Bermuda Regiment Coast Guard,” the Palace post noted, as the King praised the service’s role in protecting lives at sea and tackling illegal fishing and smuggling.

The visit also marked the official opening of a new secondary base on St David’s Island.

At a UK Space Agency-linked observatory on Cooper’s Island, the King was briefed on “Project Nova,” an ambitious initiative aimed at tracking space debris such as defunct satellites and rocket fragments.

Later, he opened the new Great Bay Coast Guard Station in St David’s, where he presented operational medals to Royal Bermuda Regiment personnel.

The King also made time for a relaxed moment at LF Wade International Airport, where he walked the red carpet for a final farewell and chatted with dignitaries including Premier David Burt, police commissioner Darrin Simons, and opposition leader Ben Smith.

A small group of officials and security personnel gathered for a final group photograph before his departure.

Earlier highlights included a coastguard boat trip, a ceremonial cake cutting, and visits to the National Museum of Bermuda, where he viewed artefacts linked to the transatlantic slave trade and conservation work.