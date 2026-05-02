Prince William, Princess Kate set new condition for Charlotte’s royal role

Prince William and Princess Kate would reportedly have a special celebration taking place at Forest Lodge as their only daughter marked her 11th birthday on Saturday.

The young princess has already earned a major fan-following from royal watchers with her grace and poise during official royal engagements. Whether she is seen at the Buckingham Palace balcony or during walkabout for annual events, Charlotte appears to be the most well-versed in royal protocol compared to her two siblings.

Royal experts have already gauged that Charlotte is set to take on an important role in Firm, when her time comes, but there is a special offer that she is being offered – a break from the royal tradition.

Prince William and Princess Kate have strayed away from many royal traditions to ensure that their three children have a normal childhood and have room to grow into good people, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She explained that Charlotte’s confidence is a result of the “happy and stable home life” that the Prince and Princess of Wales have provided.

Bond shared that King Charles’s beloved granddaughter has a “life of full-time royal duty” especially as there is a “dwindling” number of senior working royals. However, there is a condition for it, she needs to want the position.

“I don’t think it’s something that her parents will insist on if, in the end, it’s really something she doesn’t want to do,” she told The Mirror. “This is a new era and one which, I think, will afford some of the young royals, a little more choice. That I think, is only fair.”