King Charles unveils Palace bold plan with key address in Bermuda

King Charles shared a delightful new as he concluded the first day of engagements in Bermuda at the official Garden party held on Friday.

Buckingham Palace released footage from the day, where the King addressed the crowd and revealed the bold plans that had been in the works for what appeared to be centuries.

Charles became the first reigning male monarch to visit Bermuda in the territory’s 400-year history. Before he began his speech, he issued an apology over it as well.

“I am terribly sorry it has taken so long!” Charles had said.

The Palace shared key highlight from the address that stating that the Bermuda is “most cherished and important member of the British family, with a friendship as solid as this so-called ‘rock’.”

It added, “At a Garden Party at Government House, The King addressed representatives of Bermuda’s society - from religious leaders and business executives, to community heroes and artists.”

The speech had come after the monarch launched the UK Space Agency's (UKSA) Project Nova, aimed at helping to track space debris. It is being seen as one of the big steps facilitate modernisation in the Commonwealth.

Moreover, given the advocacy regarding the environment and his campaign to protect the Earth, Charles also visited the programmes aimed to protect and spread awareness about the area’s ecology.