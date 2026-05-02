Princess Charlotte's latest beach video breaks internet: Kate, William in tears

Kensington Palace has released a new video of Prince William and Princess Kate's middle child, Princess Charlotte, to mark the young royal’s 11th birthday.

Charlotte, who turned 11 on Saturday, April 2, can be seen enjoying time with her family at a beach in Cornwall.

The prince and Princess of Wales shared the clip on their official Instagram account hours after releasing her neve-before seen birthday portrait.

In the stunning video, which sets the Internet ablaze, Prince George and Prince Louise only sister is seen playing cricket.

She is also filmed while playing with dogs Otto and Orla.

The future monarch delighted fans by unvieling their daughter's skills. King Charles grandchild is also seen enjoying a boat ride and placing pebbles in the sand.

“Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!,” William and Kate wrote in the caption.

The vide, sahred by Princess Kate and Prince William, attracted massive praise and hearts from fans, with one writing: "Charlotte is so lovely! Happy birthday!"

Another droppe the comment, "I have a feeling she might change a lot of things in the future."

One fan went on: "I think she’s the net great Queen."

"Awww she is so lovely," another wrote in the comments section.