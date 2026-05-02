The King’s trusted shadow set to step back but palace may not let him go

A quietly standing behind King Charles has been stealing the spotlight lately.

The monarch’s famously elusive, sharply dressed, and distinctly bearded bodyguard long a favourite among royal watchers is reportedly preparing to step back from frontline duties after years of loyal service.

The unnamed security chief, whose identity remains tightly under wraps, became something of an internet sensation.

Often spotted just a step behind the King at major events from Royal Ascot to the Coronation he’s built a fanbase that rivals minor celebrities.

During the recent high-security state visit to the United States, his role was more crucial than ever.

Following a shooting incident in Washington DC, the royal tour was surrounded by an intense “ring of steel,” complete with snipers, drones, and coordinated protection from both British and American security teams.

Despite plans to retire, reports suggest the King and Queen Camilla are keen to keep their trusted aide within the royal fold, potentially in a new role.

The bodyguard first caught widespread attention around the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in 2022, and his profile only grew in the lead-up to the Coronation in 2023.

He once politely instructed crowds to lower their phones, urging them to “enjoy the moment”

Social media has long been convinced it’s not just any rain shield, but a gadget worthy of a spy thriller-drawing comparisons to Harry Hart from Kingsman: The Secret Service.