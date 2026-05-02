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Palace drops Princess Charlotte unseen photo for 11th birthday

Princess Charlotte stuns in her 11th birthday portrait as she channels Prince William and Princess Kate

By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 02, 2026

Palace drops Princess Charlotte unseen photo for 11th birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate’s only daughter made her most stunning appearance yet as she turned 11 on Saturday, just a week after her little brother marked his own birthday.

Kensington Palace had credited photographer Matt Porteous for the stunning photo. It was shared with a message, “Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday! [birthday cake emoji].”

Royal fans were quick to flood the comment section with love and wishes for Charlotte. 

The photo is believed to have been taken during a hike in Cumbria and depicts the princess sitting on the ground with hills in the background.

They also observed how much the young princess resembles her father and channels her mother Princess Kate’s style in the photo. Many were surprised to see how fast Charlotte has grown up before their eyes.

“It feels like only yesterday we were waiting outside the Lindo Wing to catch the first glimpse of this little Princess. Now, she's a pre-teen!” one user said.

Another pointed out how the young royal was sporting a quirky blue nail polish, a glimpse into her trendy style choices.

“A pre-teen girl with blue nail polish.”

The Waleses, who moved to Forest Lodge last November, are expected to be holding a special private celebration for the young princess.

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