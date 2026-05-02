Melania Trump pokes fun at King Charles, Queen Camilla

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, attracted attention with her hillarious comment during King Charles' royal visit.

The First Lady joked about giving extra jars of honey to the British monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla during their visit to Melania's White House.

The royal couple concluded their four-day US visit Thursday with a formal farewell from Trump and Melania Trump. The While House honey quickly became a sweet part of the royal visit as Charles and Camilla — both longtime supporters of beekeeping.

Camilla and Charles were in good spirits as they toured White House beehives with their US friends.

During the visit, Melania teased the royals over their craving for honey.

It happened after White House assistant pastry chef Carlo Figarella announced everybody in attendance would go home the next day with one of these little jars of honey.

"We’ll put in extra for Their Majesties, yes?" the first lady joked.

Poking a fun a her British friends, she added, "Because they are lovers of honey."

The royal dignitories reacted with a smile. The honey was not only given as gifts to guests, but was also highlighted in dishes served at Tuesday night's state dinner.

The multi-course meal, held in the East Room and attended by roughly 130 guests including business leaders, lawmakers and media figures, featured seasonal ingredients and garden-inspired dishes.

It is to mention here that the British monarch keeps beehives at his private residence in England and Queen Camilla supports global bee conservation efforts.