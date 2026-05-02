King Charles brings Prince Edward in spotlight amid Andrew’s fresh headache

King Charles had manoeuvred a major diplomatic exchange during his US State Visit as he held the heavy responsibility to not only ease off the tense ties between the two states but also defend his nation.

It had been a highly criticised visit which Charles managed to bring to a positive end and then headed straight off to his next mission in Bermuda. Charles’s plate appears to be already full but it seems that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will always be a lingering headache for the monarchy.

In the midst of all that, the King reminded the public that he still has one honourable brother as he acknowledged his efforts for Bermuda.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who had been granted the title of their late father and the charities associated with, was recognised for his efforts in Bermuda.

In an update by the Palace, it was revealed that “The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, of which Bermuda has one of the highest participation rates in the world” was overseen by King Charles.

The feat was acknowledged by Charles on the first day of his visit, which had been the first by a reigning monarch in 400. Meanwhile, Edward has visited multiple times to support the programme. He most notably visited in March 2017 for the 50th anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Bermuda.

It could be a indictor that Edward could be asked to make a visit once more or a way to bring the youngest sibling back in spotlight as Andrew’s scandals continue to wreak havoc for royals.