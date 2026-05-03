‘The Devil Wears Prada 2' sparks debate over AI meme decision

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is getting a lot of attention right now but not just for its story or big star cast.

A small moment in the film has quietly taken over social media and surprised many viewers.

The scene shows Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestly in a meme style image, where she appears as a fast food worker with the line, “Would you like some lies with that?”

At first, many people thought that it was just made using AI.

Later, artist Alexis Franklin revealed that she was the one behind it as she shared that director David Frankel asked her to create the artwork.

However, the iconic star even posted a video showing her full process.

What really caught attention is that the image was designed to look like AI, even though it was made by a real person.

At a time when AI art is becoming more common, this choice felt different.

Fans quickly reacted online where one wrote, “The bar is truly in hell.”

Another said, “So refreshing it not being AI.” One user posted, “OMG this one was actually made by an artist??? And it was made to look AI?”

Another reaction read, “They really said and FUUUCKKKK AI!!!! Everybody CHEERED.”

Furthermore, the film also brings back familiar faces, with Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci returning to the story, as the fashion world around them continues to change.