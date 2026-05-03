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Roku becomes most-watched free streaming service with addition of 34 new channels

Roku dethrones Tubi as top free streamer with addition of beloved classic TV shows

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 03, 2026

Roku becomes most-watched free streaming service with addition of 34 new channels
Roku becomes most-watched free streaming service with addition of 34 new channels

The Roku Channel has topped the streaming charts, becoming America’s most popular free-ad-supported TV platform.

With new ratings, the channel beat the records of Tubi and Pluto TV.

The Nielsen’s February 2026 streaming usage report revealed that The Roku Channel captured 2.9% of total streaming time, outpacing Tubi (2.2%) and Pluto TV (2.1%).

Users even utilised free services more than they did paid platforms, including Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Why are viewers switching to Roku TV?

The channel made hundreds of live channels and on-demand content available to users free of cost. Recently, it added 34 new channels that are dedicated to classic TV shows such as Home Improvement, Murder, She Wrote, Bones, Baywatch, and Saved by the Bell.

Recently, many streaming services increased their subscription charges, which prompted users to rely on free service providers.

Moreover, the platform has a user-friendly interface, offering personalised recommendations for its users. 

It is also capable of syncing across devices, and offers optional paid premium add-ons such as Apple TV+ and MGM+ for users who want to access more content. 

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