Iran executes two accused of spying for Israel after Trump declares Iran War 'terminated'

Iran has executed two people accused of spying for Israel despite international calls to halt the execution following the U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter to the Congress stating that war against Iran has been terminated.

Iranian media reports two men named Yaquoub Karimpour and Nasser Bakarzadeh were executed after being convicted of spying for Israel as the Islamic Republic’s judiciary chief warned of no leniency.

Karimpour was arrested following last year’s 12-day war against Israel. He was accused of cooperating with the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, by sharing sensitive national security information. Bakarzadeh has been in custody since 2023.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has alleged that prisoners were pressured to obtain forced confessions. They were not allowed access to a lawyer or their family.

The 41-year-old Karimpour was a follower of the Yarsan religious minority while Bakarzadeh was a Kurdish political prisoner, Euronews reports.

Reports allege that Iran has intensified its execution campaign against the prisoners accused of espionage particularly during the ongoing war against the United States and Israel.

According to Hengaw human rights organisation at least 26 prisoners were executed in the month of April 2026.

Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said, “We will certainly not show negligence or leniency in prosecuting and legally punishing any criminal whose hands are stained with the blood of our people.”

He added that Iran does not pay any attention to the “bluster of the arrogant powers and their propaganda mouthpieces.”