Cardi B, Kandi attend Megan Thee Stallion's final 'Moulin Rouge!' show

Cardi B and Kandi show support to their longtime pal Megan

Megan Thee Stallion had some familiar faces in the crowd as she took her last final bow for Moulin Rouge!.

Kandi Burruss and Cardi B attended their longtime pal’s final Broadway show in New York City on Friday, May 1, after Megan announced her early exit.

Taking to her Instagram, Kandi revealed she and her daughter Riley had “an amazing” time at the play. “Meg did an incredible job! I loved the show,” she wrote alongside a group picture of Megan as Zidler, Cardi, Kandi, and Kandi’s daughter Riley Burruss.

“Much love to @theestallion & her whole team!” the musician added, further thanking the rappers for “always showing so much love” to Riley. “It means a lot! Yall made her day!”

Meanwhile, Cardi took to her Instagram Live to reveal that she was unfortunately late to the show. “We made it to like 40 minutes before the show ended, and it was so, so, so good,” she said, sharing that this was the second Broadway show she has been to since going in school when she was 8 years old.

“So that was so fun, it was so pretty. I was liking the story line. And Megan did amazing,” she gushed. “I don’t know if she ever gonna do it again, but I thought she was gonna do it longer.”

Indeed, Broadway had booked Megan as the first female Zidler from March 24 to May 17. However, Megan announced her early exit last week after going through personal hardships.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinerougebway will be May 1,” she wrote on Instagram, calling the opportunity “such an honor” and giving a shout-out to the cast and crew.

“And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL… See you soon,” she added.

The Grammy-winner’s announcement came days after she revealed she has ended her year-long relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, claiming he cheated on her and refused to commit.