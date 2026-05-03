Post Malone delays tour for one relatable reason

Post Malone just pulled the ultimate “deadline extension” move – except this one involves stadiums full of fans.

The Sunflower hitmaker has officially delayed the first three weeks of his upcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2 because, according to him, the music simply is not ready yet.

And honestly? At least he admitted it before showing up with unfinished vibes and half-written hooks.

“I came to the realization that what we're trying to do, and what's possible, isn't really lining up,” Post shared on social media.

“The truth is, I promised y'all beautiful people new music, and I don't have the time to finish it before tour starts.”

“We ain't ready for tour just yet, so I'm making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done.”

The Grammy-nominated singer – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – is currently working on his seventh studio album, The Eternal Buzz, a massive 40-track double album he described as “some bada** s**t.”

In a previous chat with Variety, Post admitted he had recorded “probably 35 songs” already, though most still had scratch vocals. Translation: the man has the playlist, but the homework’s unfinished.

The tour was originally set to kick off May 13 but will now begin June 9, with select appearances from Jelly Roll.

Fans may have to wait a little longer, but if Post Malone’s promising Chaos, heartbreak, beer-soaked anthems and 40 new songs? The delay suddenly sounds less painful.